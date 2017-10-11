RAHIM YAR KHAN-Every seventh person is mentally depressed in the European society according to their psychologists but in Pakistan the ratio is high and there is need for an in-depth research to ascertain exact ratio of depressed persons in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Ali Burhan Mustafa, Head of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences Department, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) said while addressing a seminar held to observe World Mental Health Day here on Monday.

He said that his department will take initiative to start research about depressed persons in the district and collect their data for their proper treatment.

Principal SZMCH Prof Dr Mubarak Ali Ch said that the department of psychiatry and behavioural science of his institute is playing a vital role for the betterment of depressed persons and creating awareness among the masses in this regard.

MS SZMCH Dr Ghulam Rabbani, Dr Urooj Burhan, district jail superintendent and researchers also spoke on a topic of “Mental Health At Workplace”.