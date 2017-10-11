SIALKOT-Economic and political stability in Pakistan is prerequisite for affectively highlighting the Kashmir issue globally and boosting democracy in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri leader said.

Chief of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) and former AJK prime minister Sardar Attiq Ahmed Khan stated this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) led by Muhammad Ejaz Noori, the chairman of PCSWHR, at Rawalakot-AJK.

Sardar Attiq urged the Pakistani politicians to take up the burning Kashmir Issue effectively at all the international forums besides globally pressurising India for the amicable solution to Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He urged India to ensure early implementation of the prolonged delayed UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He also asked the politicians to avoid doing politics on the Kashmir Issue for their political gains. He added that the political stability in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) could boost the Kashmir cause globally.

He asked Pakistan to take up the burning Kashmir Issue more effectively at all the international forums. He asked the international community to use its full influence for globally pressurising India to halt the mounting atrocities of Occupant Indian army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the Pakistan government to adopt a clear and solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India.

Sardar Attiq Ahmed said that the oppressed Kashmiri people were writing the golden chapter of history in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by sacrificing their lives to get freedom from India.

He said that the world should know that early solution to the Kashmir dispute has now become vital for establishing durable peace in the region. He said that Kashmir dispute has also become flash point between two nuclear neighbours Pakistan and India.

On the occasion, Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Chairman Ejaz Noori expressed grave concern over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.