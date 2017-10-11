ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said World Bank (WB) and IMF are not trusting Ishaq Dar due to his indictment and they don’t want to settle the financial matters with a corrupt man.

“ country is going to slide into severe financial crisis due to Ishaq Dar as WB and IMF are not trusting him due to his indictment and they don’t want to work out financial matters with a corrupt person. Therefore, Ahsan Iqbal has been sent to represent Pakistan in WB. Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should immediately remove Ishaq Dar from his post”, he stated while talking to media

He said the way Capt(R) Safdar has spoken in the assembly is unprecedented. Deletion of Khatm-e- Nubawwat clause was not a mistake but it was done so deliberately to appease Western world. The government is out to create civil war like situation in the country by working on Iraq-Syria like agenda, he alleged.

Deletion of Khatm-e- Nubawwat clause was not a mistake but it was done so deliberately to appease Western world. The government is out to create the civil war like situation in the country by working on Iraq-Syria like agenda, he alleged.

The government is out to create the civil war like situation in the country by working on Iraq-Syria like agenda, he alleged.

“I have been going to national assembly and senate repeatedly to obtain copy of LNG agreement. People have every right to know about such bigger agreement. Rs 200 billion corruption is involved in 15 years LNG agreement, he charged.

People have every right to know about such bigger agreement. Rs 200 billion corruption is involved in 15 years LNG agreement, he charged.

He stated that law has been enacted to save one person. The whole nation stands with judiciary and army, he added.

He underlined nation wants democracy but government is bent upon annihilating democracy. No other option is left before us except going to streets, he remarked. I will take the nation into confidence on next Friday October 20, he announced.