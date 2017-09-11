PESHAWAR - Two Khasadar cops sustained injuries as a mortar shell landed at Stara Mill area of Landi Kotal tehsil on Sunday, administration and local sources said.

Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad while confirming the incident said that a stray mortar shell, apparently fired by militants, grounded near Khasadar checkpoint at Pak-Afghan highway. Resultantly, two cops were wounded, he said.

The injured were identified as Muntazir and Quaid-e-Azam and were shifted to Agency Headquarter Hopsital, Landi Kotal for medical aid.

Soon after the occurrence, the officials moved to the site and collected evidences for investigation, sources said.

