The 69th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today with due solemnity across the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the Quaid’s Mazar, while people of various walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath and offer Fateha.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast on-air special programs to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

On this occasion, in their messages President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have stressed for continuing efforts to make Pakistan a cradle of freedom, dignity and honour as was envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

They said Quaid-e- Azam inspired the whole world and particularly South Asia through his charismatic and visionary leadership.

The president said Pakistan is progressing socially, economically and politically and let us reaffirm on this day that we will devote our energies in individual and collective capacities for the betterment of our country.

The prime minister said the best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation is to adhere to principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline. He urged the nation to carry forward the Quaid's legacy in letter and spirit toward making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.