CHARSADDA:- Motorway police issued a challan ticket on Sunday to Pakhtunkhwa Awami Milli Party Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai for overspeeding. Motorway Police issued a ticket of Rs 750 to Achakzai for violation of traffic rules. The PAMP chief’s Land Cruiser was speeding at 132 km/hr near Charsadda. This is not the first time a political figure was fines, earlier on Aug 2, traffic officials fined Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Zareen Gul for violating traffic rules.–INP

The MPA broke a traffic signal, following which traffic policemen took action.

In the challan, traffic officials mentioned ‘unsafe driving’ as the cause. The challan, worth Rs 200, was accepted by the MPA.

Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also fined on Sunday last by Motorway police for over speeding near Khanqah Dogran on M2 Motorway.