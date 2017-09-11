SIALKOT-Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to divulge the details of foreign funding made to PTI and Shaukat Khanum Meorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of University of Gujrat (UoG) Narowal Campus, he alleged that international elements funded PTI for creating political unrest in Pakistan and Imran as the PTI chairman was implementing the foreign agenda to destabilise Pakistan politically and economically. He said that now the politically mature nation will never allow Imran to escape from the accountability.

He said that the change only comes through serving the people without discrimination and not throng the long speeches. He said the foreign elements funded Imran Khan for halting the rapid progress in Pakistan. He said that the people strongly rejected the negative politics of conflicts on containers.

The federal interior minister said that the by election in constituency NA 120 Lahore would be a referendum against the PTI and its Chairman Imran Khan. He said that the PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz will win the by-election with majority of the votes.

He asked the western world to show very aggressive response to the uncontrolled persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. He said that the brutally persecution of the Muslims was enough to shake the conscience of the world.

He said that political and economic stability was vital for national development and prosperity. He said that the promoters of Dharna politics were pushing the country back to backwardness by causing great loss to the national economy through their negative politics of conflict.

He added that the dharna people were not sincere to the nation. He said it was the demand of the day that they should think for the national property first by giving up their politics of personal gains.

He added that PML-N has put the country on the highway to political and economical stability. "We are doing the politics of light by reducing the duration of the loadshedding of electricity. The dharna people should also end their political juggleries. The government is fulfilling its promises," he said.

He advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to become coach of the national cricket team by giving up the politics, saying that Imran Khan could never be a good politician. He said that Pakistan was successfully playing its pivotal role in the elimination of the terrorism. He said that the armed forces of Pakistan have full capability to weed out terrorism from the country.

He said that the whole nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives in the battle against terrorism along with the armed forces. He was optimistic that Pakistan will win its war against terrorism, as the sacrifices of the thousands of Pakistanis would soon become fruitful.