MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK Sports Department Director General along with his seven family members, died after their vehicle was swept away by floodwater in a seasonal nullah on Sunday.

The police said the incident occurred near forward town of Nikayal in Kotli district on Sunday.

Incharge officer Police control room Kotli district told this Correspondent Sunday evening that the incident took place at village Damhoi Mithrani, about 60 km away from Kotli district headquarter at around 4pm on Sunday. The official vehicle (MD - 058), with AJK DG Sports Ch Ishaq and his seven family members, skidded off the road and fell into a flooded seasonal nullah. All the persons on board of the vehicle swept away along with the four-wheeler in the speedy currents of the nullah.

Besides the family head - Ch Muhammad Ishaq, those lost the lives were identified as Shamim Bibi, wife of Ch Ishaq, Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq, Chaudhry Muhammad Ejaz, his son Adeel Ijaz, Master Hafiz Anwar, Husnain s/o Tariq and Muhammad Sideeque son of Saif Ali Malik. Bodies were recovered from the nullah by Sunday night and shifted to the local civil hospital according to last reports.

The deceased the DG Sports was reportedly on the way to his native town of Kothiyaan in Nikayal sub division. He was the real uncle of Ch Guftar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner of Bhimbher district.

Various parts of AJK including upper reaches of Kotli and Mirpur districts of Mirpur division were lashed by intermittent heavy rains since mid last night - that led to the flooding in seasonal nullahs in the mountainous Nikayal sub-division of Kotli district partially paralyzing the daily life on Sunday.

­IUB VC's spouse dies in gas explosion

BAHAWALPUR -The spouse of Islamia University Bahawalpur's VC Qaisar Mushtaq died in a gas explosion in her house, which also damaged two rooms of the house, the police informed.

According to police and rescuers, the explosion occurred due to gas leakage. The rescuers said that the Sui gas pipeline passing through a room to kitchen had some leakage due to which gas filled in the room. As Mrs Qaisar Mushtaq turned on iron for ironing clothes it caught fire and resulted in a huge explosion. Resultantly, ceiling and walls of two rooms collapsed, which left the VC's spouse with fatal injuries and she breathed her last on the spot.

Her dead body was transported to Islamabad where she was laid to rest after funeral, which was attended family members and other relatives.

Bahawalpur Civil Society members - Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Hassan Nasir and Khalid Sardar expressed grief and sorrows over the unfortunate death of the VC's spouse and prayed for the eternal peace and rest of the deceased woman.