MIRPUR (AJK)-Paying rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the AJK prime minister and president said that the founder of Pakistan's unshakable determination emboldened the Muslims to continue their struggle for achieving their objective ie the establishment of Pakistan.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas in their separate messages on the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan recalled that the Muslims of the Subcontinent achieved their ultimate goal for the emergence of their separate homeland by rendering matchless sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azamb.

The AJK president highlighted the struggle and sacrifices of the father of the nation, and said, "We as a nation must follow the principles of our great Quaid, which would be an apt tribute to him. We can pay real homage to the memory of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by following his teachings. We need to forge unity in our ranks to defeat the forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law."

The prime minister said that Mr Jinnah was a true leader who never compromised his principles. He called for preparing the nation particularly the new generation to take the country to the destination of progress and prosperity following the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam. He said it was need of the hour to review Quaid's life and adhere to his teachings and making them a source of spiritual and practical power.

Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas said in his message that September 11 is remembered every year to pay tribute to the great founder of Pakistan whose historic struggle for the separate country for the Muslims of the Subcontinent led the Muslims to get a free country from the clutches of British rule.

On the other hand, all arrangements have been made to observe the death anniversary of founder of Pakistan.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organisations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to the father of the nation, organizers said.

"In Mirpur, major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held under the auspices of the state-run National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political organization to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland for the Muslims," official sources said.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

Similar ceremonies will be held in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations to observe the anniversary with due solemnity and reverence. They will recall the heroic struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for the emergence of their separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.