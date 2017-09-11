AZAD KASHMIR - Member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq and his seven family members drowned after their car fell into a drain near Sakakas area of Nakyal on Sunday.

They were travelling from Khoi Ratta sector to Nakyal when their vehicle fell into the drain due to heavy downpour, the police said.

Local administration officials and soldiers of Army took part in the rescue operation to recover the eight bodies. Among the deceased are two brothers and three nephews of MLA Ishaq, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ch Muhammad Ishaq, Mrs Shamim, Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq, Chaudhry Muhammad Ejaz, his son Adeel Ijaz, Master Hafiz Anwar, Husnain and Muhammad Siddique. Bodies were recovered from the nullah and shifted to the local civil hospital, according to last reports.

45 INJURED IN MANSEHRA BUS ACCIDENT

At least 45 people were injured on Sunday when a Mazda bus carrying a wedding party from Khaki to Parahanna village met an accident at Ratta Depot Mansehra.

According to police sources, bus No. 9327 carrying a Barat including female, male and children to Pahrhanna village, when reached near the Afghan Refugee Camp No.5 owing to brake failure the bus met an accident.

In the accident, 17 male, 15 female, and 13 children were injured whereas three critically injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad for treatment and rest of the injured were referred to King Abullah Hospital Mansehra. Nine people with minor injuries were discharged from hospital after first aid.

As the news of the bus accident reached in the nearby areas natives started rescue operation and recovered injured from the bus and shifted them to the hospital.