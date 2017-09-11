LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz yesterday asked her supporters to avenge the ouster of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through the power of their vote on the election-day.

“Do you accept the decision of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification? Do you accept the injustice done to Nawaz Sharif? If not, would you avenge his wrongful ouster?” she asked a charged crowd of party supporters while addressing a big rally at Malik Park, Bilal Ganj.

She said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was wrongly ousted from power on the flimsy charge of having an Iqama and not receiving salary from his son.

“Nawaz Sharif has not been ousted on charges of any corruption. He has been punished for not receiving salary from his son and having an Iqama”, she told the gathering.

The rally passed through different localities of NA-120 and reached its destination in four hours.

The entire route was well-guarded by police men mostly in plain clothes. Party loyalists also formed a human shield around her jeep to protect their leader.

People showered rose petals on Maryam Nawaz throughout the journey chanting pro-Nawaz slogans.

Maryam Nawaz told her supporters that Panama drama continued for a year and half, and three generations of her family were held accountable. “They did not spare even my grandfather who is no more in this world”, she remarked, adding, that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified despite the fact that his name was not even mentioned in the Panama Papers.

She stated that Nawaz Sharif had not been punished in this case. It is rather the sovereign will of the voters that has been punished, she added.

“Had he committed any corruption, the decision would not have come on the basis of Iqama. Is not it a joke?” she asked party men.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif lived in people’s hearts and they had already rejected the court decision against him. She urged the voters to show their disapproval of the decision yet again on the day of election. “Uphold the sanctity of your vote. Raise your voice against this injustice and answer to the unfair treatment meted out to your leader”, she asked her supporters, adding the lion will roar on September 17 and the entire world would know.

Maryam also came down hard on her political opponents and accused them of conspiring against her father.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was a leader whose manifesto had been to build motorways, execute power projects, end loadshedding and exterminate terrorism.

“On the other hand, opponents manifesto is Oungli (finger), sit-ins, conspiracies, panama and Iqma”, she observed, adding, that they will not be able to oust Nawaz Sharif from politics.

She dared her political opponents by stating: “You certainly don’t have the guts to oust Nawaz Sharif [from politics]”.

She was confident that PML-N’s detractors would not be in power after 2018 elections.

She claimed that Pakistan was far better in 2017 than it was in 2013.

“Don’t you think that terrorism is under control now? Don’t you think the power crisis is over to a greater extent? Is not today’s Pakistan different from what it was in 2013?” she asked the crowed which responded in the affirmative.

Earlier, in the day, Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting of PML-N’s lawyer’s wing at party’s Model Town office. Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry and party MNA Maiza Hameed participated in the meeting among office-bearers of the party’s lawyers wing.

The meeting pondered over various aspects of the electoral campaign in NA-120 and decided to accelerate all the allied wings of the party.