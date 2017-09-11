The appeal made by two convicted police officers in Benazir Bhutto murder case has on Monday been accepted for hearing by the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench.

The court has issued notices to all parties of this case.

It is worth mentioning here that Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had sentenced former Rawalpindi Central Police Office (CPO) Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town Superintendent of Police (SP) Khurram Shahzad to 17 years in prison, and fined them Rs5 lac apiece.

The court had also declared former president Pervez Musharraf absconder and directed the authorities to forfeit his property in its verdict.