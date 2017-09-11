TOBA TEK SINGH-The Christian community took out a rally on Sunday to condemn the killing of Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar by Buddhists terrorists. The rally was also joined by Muslims. The participants, led by PML-N Minority Wing President and District Council member Rasheed Jalal Maseeh, gathered at Shehbaz Chowk. They demanded the UN’s to stop the Myanmar govt from oppressing the innocent Burmese Muslims.