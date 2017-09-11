TOBA TEK SINGH-The Christian community took out a rally on Sunday to condemn the killing of Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar by Buddhists terrorists. The rally was also joined by Muslims. The participants, led by PML-N Minority Wing President and District Council member Rasheed Jalal Maseeh, gathered at Shehbaz Chowk. They demanded the UN’s to stop the Myanmar govt from oppressing the innocent Burmese Muslims.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Sep-2017 here.
Christians rally for Rohingyas
