Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday urged all the institutions to work according to the constitution and vowed to take action against the violators.

Addressing the new judicial year’s full court reference, Justice Saqib said that the judges should be free from all the pressures. He said the court has authority for judicial review if institutions work against the constitution.

CJP continued that rights of citizens are being violated due to injustice, therefore, it’s compulsory for bar and bench to ensure supremacy of the law.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said that freedom of departments is not compromised due to exchange of views. Constitution limitises authority between legislature and administration, he added.