ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has said that Sangam Club is a new addition to the all-weather Pak-China friendship that would further consolidate interaction between the peoples of both the states in coming years.

The ambassador expressed these remarks while addressing the annual Sangam Club Gala 2017 held at the Chinese Embassy here yesterday.

Special children from Balochistan along with others spellbound the audience with their marvellous skills.

Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee Nuzhat Sadiq, Madam Diana Bao, the chairperson of Sangam Club, Chairman HEC, Charge d’ Affairs Chinese Embassy Mr Zhao Lijian, Director-General PNCA Mr Jamal Shah and others were also present.

Talking about the CPEC, the ambassador said that as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC has entered the stage of early harvest.

“Presently, 19 projects are under construction or completed with a total investment of $18.5 billion. The CPEC projects have directly created nearly 20,000 local jobs. Chinese enterprises always lay emphasis on training the youth talents and actively provide training opportunities,” he added.

He said in 2016, there were nearly 200,000 people visited each other’s country.

“As many as 14 pairs of friendly provinces or cities are established. There are around 18,000 Pakistani students studying in China last year. The number of Pakistani students enjoying Chinese government scholarships is 5,081, ranking first in the world,” he added.

Sun Weidong said that the Sangam Club since its launching last year, had arranged trips to China for more than 200 people, including teachers, students, medical staffs and journalists.

Referring to Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif’s visit to Beijing, the envoy said over the years, Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and an important participant in international anti-terrorism cooperation.

“The tremendous efforts and national sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the cause of counter-terrorism are obvious to all, which should be fully acknowledged by the international community,” he said.

“Sangam is not a club. We are one family. The Chinese Embassy is your second home. Welcome come again and enjoy yourself,” the envoy said.

Madame Diana Bao, the brain behind the Sangam Gala, had invited special students from Balochistan who performed national songs and cultural songs. The performance of special kids captivated the audience.

Students from Hazara Public School and artistes from PNCA performed Punjabi dances Bhangra and Luddi. On the occasion, Chinese cultural performers also fascinated the gathering.

Pakistani delegates who had visited China came all the way from Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Sargodha and Hazara Division for the reunion at the Gala.