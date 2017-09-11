KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Asim Hussain left for London from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

The PPP leader and former petroleum minister has gone abroad for the sake of treatment. The Supreme Court had annulled the Sindh High Court’s judgment and granted permission to Dr Asim to leave the country for one month.

The apex court had instructed Dr Asim to submit surety bonds worth Rs6 million and instructed government to make his return certain.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered to remove Dr Asim’s name from exit control list (ECL) temporarily and had allowed him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Dr Asim was seen off at Karachi airport by his mother, daughter and son in law as he will reach London via Dubai. The former minister’s wife is already undergoing medical treatment in London.

Talking to media before his departure for London from Jinnah International Airport on Sunday, Dr Asim said: “Pakistan is his home and he will return shortly.”

Dr Asim, a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, had approached the Supreme Court to be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment. Dr Asim was expected to proceed to London via Dubai in an Emirates flight.

Dr Asim faces trial in two cases of alleged corruption of over Rs450 billion and another of allegedly facilitating and treating terrorists at his medical facility, Dr Ziauddin Hospital.