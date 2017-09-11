KARACHI: Chief of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Farooq Sattar had expressed his anger on the performance of local government, in a session summoned by him of the local government officials today to review their performance. His anger was particularly for Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter.

The party's Raabita Committee said if a discrepancy between the tenders and results is found then the administration of the central district should be changed. Farooq Sattar also demanded the report from the mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi.

Further Sattar while addressing the Mayor Waseem Akhter, said that he was causing embarrassment to him.

It was also announced in the meeting that the Rabbita Committee session will be held again after three days.