SIALKOT-The first post-haj flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached Sialkot international Airport from Saudia Arabia here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed, SIAL Chairman Anwar Khawaja and CEO Mir Haider Ali Khan accorded warm welcome to the pilgrims.

10 HELD: Police have arrested 10 accused for doing a wheelie in various parts of Sialkot city. Police sent the accused Zeeshan, Imran, Nasir, Khalid, Mubashar, Kaleem, Zain, Amir, Hammad and Khurram behind the bars after registering separate cases against them, in this regard.

Kh Asif holds open court

Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Asif held an open court at the PML-N HOUSE Sialkot and listened to the public complaints.

Foreign Minister also issued orders on various applications. Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, MPA Ch Ikram, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Bashir Ahmed and President of PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present.