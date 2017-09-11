GUJRANWALA/BAHAWALNAGAR/KASUR/HAFIZABAD/OKARA-At least 13 persons including three women and as many minors were killed in different incidents occurred in different areas of Punjab the other day.

According to police, a woman died allegedly due to negligence of doctors at a private hospital in Gujranwala. Her heirs protested against the hospital management and demanded action against the negligent doctors. They alleged that Ayesha of Farid Town was brought to the hospital for a delivery case, adding that she died as the doctors did not attend her for four hours. Model Town Police are investigating.

In another incident, the dead body of a youth was found in a pond in the Civil Lines Police precincts. Some passersby spotted the dead body and informed the police. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem.

In Bahawalnagar, four persons including a woman were killed while two others were injured critically in collision between two motorbikes near Shaheed Chowk. The deceased were identified as Safia Bibi, Faqir Hussain, Abid and Sajid. The injured - Irfan and jamil - were rushed to Faqirwali Rural Health Centre.

In Kasur, a speeding motorbike collided head-on with a truck on Depalpur Road and resultantly, a woman along with her son was killed on the spot.

Tanveer Ahmed of Rizwi Chowk locality, Depalpur was on the way to Lahore along with his mother, Rashida Bibi, and son Arsalan, 10, on a motorbike. As they reach near Korey Sial, Tanveer lost control over the bike and it collided with a truck, coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly, Tanveer and his mother were killed on the spot while the minor sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. Ellahabad Police registered a case and launched investigation.

In Hafizabad, three persons including a minor were killed while 12 others were injured in a road accident at Kolo Morr on Hafizabad-Sargodha Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger van was on the way to Gujranwala from Sargodha. Near Kolo Morr, it collided with a speeding tractor-trolley head-on. Resultantly, three people including Sarwar, Imran and Bilawal (8) were killed while 12 others - Shabbir, Sarfraz, Saifullah, Aziz, Umair, Ghulam Dastagir and Aasia Bibi - were injured. They were shifted to Hafizabad Trauma Centre. The driver of tractor-trolley was fled from the scene. Police are investigating.

In Okara, two minors were killed while four others of the same family suffered injuries after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a truck near New Ghalla Mandi on Dipalpur Bypass.

Aslam was on the way along with his wife and four children. As the family reached the main intersection on Depalpur-Hujra Road, the bike was hit by a truck. As a result, two minor girls Sobia and Muqadas were killed on the spot while four others including Azam, Aslam, Imran and Saif were injured and shifted to Depalpur THQ Hospital.

FIRE

A fire erupted in the house of a labourer near Grain Market, Bahawalnagar. According to Rescue 1122, the house caught fire due to short circuit. Household goods were burnt to ashes; however, no casualty was reported. Rescue 1122 squad extinguished the fire.