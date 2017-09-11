KASUR-A 14-year-old girl of Talwandi escaped a rape attempt after her shrieks made the neighbours rushed for her rescue, forcing the suspect to flee the scene here the other day. Basharat Ali told the police that he went to offer Fajr prayers when accused Atif Dogar entered his house and attempted to rape his daughter. The accused, however, fled after the girl's shrieks alerted the neighbours and they rushed for her rescue. Police are investigating.