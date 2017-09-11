ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Yousaf on Sunday said that the present government successfully completed its fifth Haj operation according to satisfaction of Pakistani pilgrims.

Speaking at a Press conference here, he said that Hajis appreciated the arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

This was the fifth Haj that came during the tenure of the present government and the arrangements made were better than what was done by the previous government, he noted.

He said that the previous year, there were some complaints about food so this year the Ministry arranged for three time meals for the Hajis, who were happy with the facilities given to them.

This year, far more Hajis opted for the government scheme due to the improved facilities, he added.

He said that the Hajis were given accommodation in five-star to one-star hotels.

Only 9,000 Pakistani Hajis were given residence outside Azizya as compared to Indian Hajis, only 20 per cent of whom got residence inside Azizya, he said.

He said that as the Saudi Arabian government increased number of Hajis by 20 per cent, this year 22 million pilgrims came from all over the world to perform the Haj rituals.