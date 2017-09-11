GUJRAT-University Gujrat (UoG) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum has praised the pivotal role of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the promotion of higher education and congratulated the commission on completion of 15 fruitful years.

"I would reckon the commission as more than an institution, something like a centre of excellence which has all the powers to turn our dreams and aspirations into reality," Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum told the media on the occasion.

"The opening of 50 new universities in just in a decade and a half is an unprecedented achievement. It definitely paved the way to economic progress. Today, higher education is no more a privileged right. Even a common man has easy access to higher education, all thanks to HEC," Dr Zia said.

The UoG VC said that HEC is the nation's pride, adding that Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and his team deserves all the kudos for the manifold increase in achievements witnessed in higher education during the last 15 years when compared to pre-HEC 50 years.