LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is not happy with the local leadership of Lahore, for hosting an unsuccessful rally at Qurtaba Chowk on September 8.

Imran Khan has decided to stay in Lahore till NA-120 by poll, whereas he is in London for a private visit, once he is back he will run the election campaigns.

Imran Khan has decide to increase the political activities and he will monitor them to make the position of his party stronger. By-election will be held on September 17, and PTI’s Dr. Yasmeen Rashid is the main opponent of PML-N’s Kulsoom Nawaz who is also contesting the election from NA-120.