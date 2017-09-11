Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif left Islamabad for an official visit to Iran on Monday morning, reported Radio Pakistan.

Advisor on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua are also accompanying the Foreign Minister.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, Khawaja Asif will hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart and President Hassan Rouhani.

The spokesperson said matters of bilateral relations and regional situation will be discussed during the meetings.

He said security situation in Afghanistan will also be discussed.