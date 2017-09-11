SARGODHA:- Police have registered a case against 41 lawyers for misbehaving with a female Assistant Commissioner (AC) and locking her up in her office. As per media reports, anti-terrorism clauses have been included in the FIR, which names the former district bar general secretary and five other lawyers. The case was registered after lawyers quarrelled with the AC and locked her inside a courtroom for not giving a decision of their choice. AC Anum Ali remained locked in the room for some time. The police led by Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Chattha and ASP Habibur Rahman Bugti reached the spot and unlocked the room later.



The lawyers also damaged furniture in the office. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter to bring the culprits to justice.