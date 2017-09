A division bench of the LHC headed by Cheif Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announces verdict on shifting of three sugar mills owned by Sharif family to South Punjab as illegal.

Court declares that relocation of Ittefaq Sugar Mills, Haseeb Waqas sugar mills and Chaudhary sugar mills as illegal.

The verdict was given on application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen.