Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has sought reply from ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz till September 13 over a petition against the approval of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-poll.

During the hearing, the judge also asked federal government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit their replies.

It is to be mentioned here that the petitions were filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Kulsoom Nawaz, who was suffering from throat cancer and had a successful surgery in London, is contesting in NA-120 by-poll from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) side while Dr Yasmin Rashid is participating in the election from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).