Major Raja Abdul Aziz Bhatti’s 52nd death anniversary would be observed tomorrow nationwide.

According to the reports, his grave would be adorned with floral wreaths and 'fatiha' would be offered for him. In order to give tribute to the martyr, special prayer ceremony will be conducted all across the nation.

He was the commander of Pakistani troops in 1965 Pak-Indo war at Barki sector in Lahore. He fought with the enemies for 48 hours and caused great losses to Indian troops. He was martyred when enemy tank fired upon him.

Raja Aziz Bhatti was rewarded with the prestigious Nishan-e Haidar for his services to Pakistan.