National Accountability bureau (NAB) has submitted references a against the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hassan Nawaz and HUssain Nawaz after removing the objections raised by the Registrar Office of the Accountability Court on September 8.

NAB has also filed additional documents pertaining to London flats with reference filed under section 18-G of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

The references are filed against Nawaz Sharif and his sons on the orders of the Supreme Court over Panama case verdict.

Earlier the Registrar Office raised objections on the references for not filing complete copies of the references in the court, it asked the NAB prosecution team to remove the objections and re-file the references.

Last week NAB’s Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau had given the approval to file the references against Sharif family.