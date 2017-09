Police in Vehari arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered large amount of drugs, during a crackdown today.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik said that heavy contingent of police had launched an operation against drug peddlers in Mitro and Taba Sultanpuri localities of Vehari.

The police confiscated the recovered drugs and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them at concerned police stations.