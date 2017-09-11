Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa reached Australia on Monday where he met his counterpart Lieutenant General Angus J Campbell and Naval Chief Vice Admiral Timothy Barrett.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, General Bajwa in his meetings with Australian military and civilian leadership, including Defence Minister Marise Payne and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, “highlighted regional security situation and Pakistan Army's contributions towards peace and stability”.

“While Pakistan will continue to support all peace efforts, however, we expect that our security concerns are also addressed,” said the Army chief. “Pakistan has improved security situation and has a key role in regional economy.”

The Australian leadership appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism and expressed commitment to further improve the bilateral collaboration in defence and security, said the statement.