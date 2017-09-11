ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday will take up the provocative statement of US President against Pakistan in the light of the National Assembly resolution wherein parliamentarians had recommended stopping extending any sort of cooperation with the United States including the provision of land and air route facilities.

The 33-member committee would meet under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. In this connection, all members and other officials including the secretaries of ministries of foreign affairs, interior, law, and defence have also been asked to give a briefing on the current situation.

The National Assembly had strongly rejected the US president’s statement against Pakistan and made it loud and clear that the government and the people of Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror.

The National Assembly through a unanimous resolution had not only condemned the US president’s statement but also recommended to the government to cut off all sort of support and assistance to the US including the permission of use of Pakistani air and land routes by the US.

Sources in the Parliament said that the officials of foreign and defence ministries would brief the committee on the fallout of the US president’s statement on Pakistan and what Pakistan could do in the given situation.

Sources said that the committee could even recommend the government to implement the resolution adopted by the National Assembly or it would suggest some other measures to make the United States realize the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war on terror.

The committee headed by Ayaz Sadiq comprises the heads of both the houses of Parliament including MNAs Zahid Hamid, Syed Naveed Qamar, Imran Khan, Dr Farooq Sattar, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Ijazul Haq, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Iftikharuddin, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Syed Essa Nori, Al-Haaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi, senators Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Dr Jahnzeb Jamaldini, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Hidyatullah, Talha Mehmood, Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail, Sirajul Haq, Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri, Usman Khan Kakar, Azam Khan Swati and Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.





Our Staff Reporter