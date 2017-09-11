Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasised that there was a need to put in place a mechanism that improves affordability of drugs for the poor and simultaneously keeps the pharmaceutical sector commercially viable.

The premier was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) headed by its Chairman Dr.Sheikh Kaiser Waheed at PM Office on Monday.

The delegation briefed the prime minister about the performance and the issues concerning the pharmaceutical sector.

Discussing drugs pricing policy, PM Abbasi stressed the need of chalking out a mechanism for ensuring availability of drugs for poor people.

He was assured that a robust orphan and essential drugs pricing policies would shortly be forthcoming to protect public interest.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi highlighted the importance of quality, standards, productivity and innovation in promoting the pharmaceutical sector, and instructed the Drug Regulatory Authority to make effective policies in this regard.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of National Health Services to consider a proposal of the pharmaceutical manufacturers association to establish a Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council to facilitate exports and securing international recognition for Pakistani pharmaceutical products.