RAWALPINDI - A team of Rawat police has busted an online prostitution racket operating in a private house society during a raid and arrested eight men and women allegedly involved in immoral activities, police spokesman informed on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused, who were caught red-handed in doing immoral activities, he added. The raid was carried out at House No-639, Street Number 1 of a private housing society by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Basharat Abbasi following the orders of SP Saddar Circle Iftikhar Ul Haq and DSP Salim Khattak, he said.

Later, all the accused were sent to the Adiala Jail after the police produced them before a court of law, he informed.

Meanwhile, The Nation through reliable sources learnt that many other online prostitution rackets have also been operating in several areas of the private housing society along the GT Road allegedly under the cover of some corrupt police officials of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The brothel houses-cum-massage centres are located within the limits of police stations Rawat, Sihala and Lohi Bher, the sources said.

It was also learnt that members of these rackets (both males and females) upload suspicious commercials on social media such as Facebook and Whatsapp offering escort services especially to youngsters.

These rackets also send youngsters the photographs of girls on Whatsapp and facebook and demand Rs6,000 for every one-hour massage session, the sources said.

“I was contacted by a man namely Vicky having cell number 03155055518 on Facebook and offered me body massage service by a girl against Rs6,000,” a youngster, who was coming out from a brothel house, said when interacted by The Nation scribe.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Iftikhar-ul-Haq, however, when contacted, said the police raided a sex den located in the area and arrested eight persons including four men and four women involved in immoral activities.

ISRAR AHMED