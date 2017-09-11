LAHORE - Senior PTI leaders sat down at party’s campaign office at Sant Nagar residence of Mian Muhammad Azhar on Sunday to devise a strategy for the polling day in the NA-120 constituency where by-elections are due on September 17.

PTI General Secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen chaired the meeting, which was attended by party candidate in NA-120 Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Andleeb Abbas, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nosheen Hamid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Aajasam Sharif and Hamad Azhar.

Chairmen and vice-chairmen of various union councils in the constituency were also in attendance besides UC coordinators.

Campaign in-charge Ejaz Chaudhry presented a report on each ward in the NA-120 constituency to the party secretary general who said that party men should be assigned duties to check rigging on the polling day. UC coordinators also briefed Tareen about the polling day arrangements.

Tareen directed party representatives at the union council level to make sure that each voter gets his voter roll at his residence before the polling day. Provision of transport facility to voters on the polling day also came under discussion during the meeting.

Tareen directed party men to make transport arrangements for voters well before time.