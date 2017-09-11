KARACHi: Senator Talha Mahmood reached a camp of Rohingya Muslims at the border located between the Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Talha said, “The conditions here are really bad.” He added the people are sleeping under trees and they have no proper tents or any clothes to wear.” He further stated that there is a lot of misperception about the situation. Regarding border timings he said “The border is opened for a limited number of hours, but it is being claimed that border has been opened which is not correct.”

Talha speak about the things refugees need most, “they want cooked food immediately, umbrella or a place to live.”