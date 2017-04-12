GUJRAT - The district administration has stated that 1,474 children of kiln labourers have been enrolled in non-formal schools while 720 families have got national identity cards in Gujrat.

It said that besides free education, a monthly stipend of Rs1,000 will be given to every schoolchild. For the purpose, it added, 1,200 Khidmat cards have been issued to different labours of brick kilns.

The Gujrat deputy commissioner was chairing a district vigilance committee’s meeting that was attendant by Additional DC Wasif Rehman, AC Waqar Khan, Brick Kilns Association President Ch Riaz Ahmed, Social Security officer Ali Ameer, non-formal school personal Ali Murtaza and others. The DC condemned child labour at brick kiln and urged assistant commissioner and special branch staff for the strict monitoring in this respect. He added 90 percent problems of brick kilns workers were because of absence of national identity cards. He directed Social Security Department to complete registration of labourers of brick kilns.