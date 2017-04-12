ISLAMABAD: Five British men of Pakistani origin were arrested over harassing women and behaving rudely with other passengers during a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to United Kingdom.

According to reports, the Pakistani born persons, traveling in PIA flight PK-791 from Islamabad to Birmingham, started harassing women , including the air hostess, and also misbehaved with other passengers in the plane for hours.

One of the five men was arrested after the crew made an emergency landing whereas the rest were arrested by London Police after the aircraft reached its destination.

The passengers said that the air hostess kept crying during the flight. Her statement has been recorded by the investigators.

A spokesman of the national airliner has said that an investigation committee will look into the incident.