Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi is pleased with the revival of railways.

Afridi was traveling on a train with friends and tweeted in praise of the evolution of Pakistan Railways.

Did an enjoyable train journey with my friends , its great to see the railway evolving. pic.twitter.com/zZG9MuZjv5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 11, 2017

It is not clear where the newly appointed Karachi Kings president was headed too, but he did share a few pictures with friends.