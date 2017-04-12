MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed dismay over the alleged hostile response of the President of Pakistan’s office to AJK SCBA’s request for a meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain.

A delegation consisting of senior lawyers including the newly-elected office-bearers, the AJK SCBA said. An emergency meeting of the AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, chaired by its President Syed Nishaat Hussain Kazmi Advocate, expressed extreme regret over the alleged negative response by the office of the President of Pakistan to the request by the AJK SCBA seeking his meeting to discuss the current situation of Kashmir and its proposed plan to highlight the Kashmir issue at national and international level.

Through a unanimously passed resolution in the meeting, the AJK SCBA declared to give a matching response to the visit of the President of Pakistan to AJK whenever he manages in the future. “The legal fraternity of Pakistan especially under the umbrella of the Pakistan Bar Council would also be invited to join the proposed protest on the eve of any future visit of the President to AJK,” the resolution concluded.