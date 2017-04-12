PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday announced that the party would go on a hunger strike from Wednesday (today) against the federal government for blocking the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of Pakhtuns.

He was addressing a public meeting at Bhana Mari, Peshawar on Tuesday, wherein Pakistan People’s Party former candidate from PK-4, Kafayatullah Orakzai, quit the party and announced joining ANP.

Khan said that the Identity cards of about 450,000 Pakhtuns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) have been blocked by the Ministry of Interior. He alleged that the incumbent Interior Minister has become an anti-Pakhtun federal interior minister as people from no other province were affected.

The leader also said that the ANP parliamentarians along with other political parties’ leadership would set up a hunger strike camp in front of the Parliament House in Islamabad. He said that the CNICs of only Pakhtuns were blocked across the country.

The ANP chief also alleged that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not sincere in the merger of the Fata with KP. He said that after the 18th amendment, all powers related to Fata should have been transferred to the province, asking the prime minister to fulfil his promise by merging Fata with KP before the 2018 general elections.

He demanded five per cent share for Fata in the National Finance Commission award.

The gathering was also addressed by other ANP leaders including Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Haider Khan Hoti, Syed Aqil Shah and Haroon Bashir Bilour on the occasion.