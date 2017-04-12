An oath taking ceremony will be held on 16 April by All Pakistan Muslim Student Federation at APML Punjab secretariat at 2 pm. The organizational structure of the new student wing has been formalized and it will be announced on the ceremony. Notifications will also be awarded to the office bearers on the ceremony.

President APMSF central Punjab Saad Malik renewed the pledge to unite the dispersed silent majority from within students. Reassured that Former president Pervez Musharraf's message will be conveyed across the province in all the divisions, districts, tehsils, towns, union councils, universities and colleges. APMSF will help APML to become a force to reckon with before 2018 elections. It will be giving Pervaiz Musharraf a huge reception when he returns. He added that In 6 years of HEC 43 universities were set up, research output reached 400 percent, student enrollment was trippled from 3 lac to 9 lac and thousands were awarded scholarships.

The ceremony will be chaired by secy gen APML Dr Amjad and is being held in coordination with Chief organizer APML Faqeer Hussain Bokhari, Additional Gen Secy APML Mehreen Adam, President APML Punjab Farrukh Cheema and Gen Secy APML Punjab Nawazish Warraich.