Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred 69 military decorations on army personnel in an investiture ceremony held in the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

Military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that 33 personnel were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz , 35 personnel were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat and one Tamgha-i-Jurat was conferred on a soldier.

Decorations that were posthumously awarded to soldiers were received by their relatives who attended the ceremony besides officials of Pakistan Army.

In his address, General Bajwa accredited the peace and stability in the country to sacrifices rendered by the soldiers. He held the martyred personnel and those serving the country true heroes of the nation.