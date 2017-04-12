BAHAWALPUR-The Punjab food minister said that in case of irregularities found at the wheat procurement centres, strict action could be taken against the corrupt persons, and also sought public cooperation to ensure transparency.

During a meeting, Bilal Yaseen said that the government was utilising all the available resources to make the farmers prosperous.

In Punjab, the issuance of gunny bags will start from April 17 while purchasing of wheat will start from April 20. In the current season, 4 million metric tonnes of wheat will be procured at the price of Rs1,300 per 40 kilogramme, with the elimination of middle men’s role, he said.

In the Bahawalpur Division, wheat purchasing target has been set at 0.75 million metric tonnes. The provincial minister expressed these remarks while addressing a meeting held in Commissioner Bahawalpur Division’s office regarding the arrangements for the wheat purchasing campaign.

Bilal Yaseen directed that gunny bags be issued to farmers through a procedure based on merit and transparency and no one’s right be usurped. He added that small farmers be facilitated on priority basis.

He said that the administration officials, farmers’ representatives and public representatives strictly monitor and in case of any irregularity at the wheat purchasing centres immediately file a complaint so that strict action could be taken against those involved in irregularities.

It was told the meeting during briefing that in Bahawalpur Division, 70 wheat purchasing centers have been established which include 28 in Bahawalpur district, 22 in Bahawalnagar District and 20 in Rahim Yar Khan District.

At first, 60 percent gunny bags will be issued in 15 days while in the next 15 days, 40% gunny bags will be issued. In the meeting, therepresentatives of farmers and floor mills also gave their suggestions and pointed out the problems on which the provincial minister issued the directions to the officials concerned for their solution.