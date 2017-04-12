LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari yesterday approved new nominations for Sahiwal and Lahore divisions picking former Parliamentarians and ticket- holders in most of the cases.

The new office-bearers have been selected after interviews keeping in view the next general elections.

Bilawal has nominated Khurram Manzoor Wattoo, son of Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo as President of Sahiwal division. Currently, a member of Punjab Assembly, Khurram has served one term as MNA from 2008 to 2013.

Ali Fareed Kathia, son of an old PPP Parliamentarian, Ghulam Farid Kathia has been nominated as General Secretary.

Zaki Chaudhry, former City President and ticket holder has been nominated as President, Sahiwal district while Shafqat Cheema has been nominated as General Secretary.

Hafiz Rizwan has been nominated as President and Haider Ali Bhatti as General Secretary respectively for Sahiwal city. Humayun Sarwar Bodla and Shaukat Bajwa have been nominated as President and General Secretary for district Pakpattan respectively.

The famous Manika family of Pakpattan has not been given representation in the new party organisation from this district.

Ch Sajjad ul Hassan and Shahzad Ahmed Noul have been nominated President and General Secretary for Okara district respectively.

Ch Sajjad was elected MNA on PPP ticket in 2008 elections.

He is also the former district President.

Rai Shah Jahan and Haji Falak Sher have been nominated as President and General Secretary for Lahore division respectively.

Hailing from Nankana district, Rai Shah Jahan is son of Rai Bashir Ahmad Bhatti who was elected MNA on PPP ticket in 2008 elections.

Rai Shah Jahan himself was elected MPA on PPP ticket in 2008 elections.

Syed Ibrar Shah and Rana Ali Asghar Advocate have been nominated as President and General Secretary for Nankana district respectively.

Ibrar Shah is an ex-MPA. He was elected MPA on PPP ticket in 2008 elections.

Syed Tariq Shah and Mirza Naseem ul Hassan have been nominated as President and General Secretary for Kasur district respectively.

Tariq Shah is an old PPP guard and a ticket holder. Bilawal is yet to announce the names of new party office bearers for Lahore City.