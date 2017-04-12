Dr. Asim Hussain has filed an application in the court for exclusion of his name from Exit Control List (ECL), reported Waqt News.

The advocates of former Petroleum Minister Dr. Asim held the stance that their client has serious issues of kidneys and back.

They argue, facilities for his treatment are not available in Pakistan, hence he should be allowed to go to abroad.

A report by a board of nine doctors also has been submitted in the court.

Dr. Asim’s name is in ECL with reference to facilitating terrorists and corruption cases.

Last week he was released by the court after his bail was accepted.

Dr. Asim was the third Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader along with Sharjeel Memon and former minister of religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi, who were released from jail within a span of few days.

Furthermore, money laundering accused model Ayyan Ali also went abroad after her name was removed from the ECL.