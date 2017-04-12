KASUR - An eight-year-old boy was abducted from Jumbar Kalan here the other day. According to the Phoolnagar Saddr Police, Muhammad Akram told the police that his son Umar Farooq, 8, was playing outside his house when he went missing and could not be found despite hectic search. The police on the complaint of Akram registered an abduction case and started investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-Apr-2017 here.
Eight-year-old boy abducted
