MANDI BAHAUDDIN- The government will never forget services of the retired or martyred veterans and will go to any extent to resolve the problems being faced by their families on priority basis, MNA Mumtaz Tarar said.

Addressing the ex-servicemen rally held here at Mandi Bahauddin Press Club, he said that ex-servicemen, especially the martyred soldiers, are real heroes of the nation. He pointed out that not only the government but also the entire nation is responsible for looking after their families.

He acknowledged ex-servicemen demand for establishment of DASB in Mandi Bahauddin district. He promised the ex-servicemen to take up the issue with Defence Minister Khawja Asif for early establishment of the DASB. He appreciated efforts of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) for raising voice of ex-soldiers and wives of martyrs in a befitting manner.

Earlier, PESS district president Maj (r) Sher Gondal briefly brought ex-servicemen’s problems in the notice of the MNA.