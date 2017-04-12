CHITRAL - In order to provide recreational opportunities for the elderly, a festival was organised in Qaqlasht Ground of district Chitral.

The elderly from Kroi Junali and Booni participated in the daylong festival. They took part in football, cricket, traditional hockey, tug-of-war and archery competitions besides performing local traditional dance.

A citizen said, “The centuries-old traditions are dying with time. In past we used to go for hiking, prepare traditional foods and present them to guests and other family members but unfortunately, the old habits are not being practiced by the people. Today’s event is an attempt to provide entertainment opportunities to the senior citizens so that they can enjoy for a while.” Another senior citizen said, “We are playing centuries old traditional games which are dying day by day and we want to communicate and transfer these traditional heritage to our young generation so as to keep our rich culture alive.”

A large number of people of different age groups came to witness the sports competitions. Prizes and awards were distributed among the players at the conclusion of the event.

CIA busts ‘Chan Pir’ gang

GUJRANWALA- The CIA police claimed to have arrest five members of Chan Pir dacoit gang here and recovered booty including gold ornaments, cash, cosmetics items and illegal arms from their possession.

According to CIA, the police nabbed the gang members including Aftab, Naseem Khan, Tahir, Riaz and Sher Khan who had been involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents. The dacoits had committed a mega robbery at a super store in which they took away cosmetics and other items worth more than Rs9.5 million.

CIA DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar claimed that during the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they belonged to KPK province and that their other members had already been arrested by the police.