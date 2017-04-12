SARGODHA - Following complaints by Norwegian embassy, the FIA nailed a man involved in the sale of child pornographic videos abroad.

According to sources, an FIA team conducted a raid in Society Colony situated in the remit of Factory Area Police. The raiding team arrested an accused identified as Saadat Hassan alias Manto. The lawmen also seized huge quantity of children obscene content besides recovery of computer hard disks, LED and other equipment from the room, being used as studio by the accused.

The sources informed that the accused allegedly sell out child pornographic content abroad since past some time. Locals, however, told the media that Saadat Hassan is unmarried and came here from Malakwal, district Mandi Bahauddin. They said that the accused has been residing in the area for the past six years.